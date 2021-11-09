Don’t wait for the courier, let the package wait for you!: Cargus launches the application that allows you to do what you want with your packages



Don’t wait for the courier, let the package wait for you!: Cargus launches the application that allows you to do what you want with your packages.

Cargus has updated its mobile application and presents new solutions for recipients who appreciate an innovative, dynamic and adaptable delivery service; All Cargus deliveries can be tracked in a single application; With the Cargus Mobile application, you can change the destination of the (...)