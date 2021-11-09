Filip & Company assisted Banca Transilvania in completing the acquisition of Idea :: Bank and the other Romanian entities in Idea group



Filip & Company assisted Banca Transilvania in completing the acquisition of Idea :: Bank and the other Romanian entities in Idea group.

Filip & Company assisted Banca Transilvania in finalising the acquisition from the Polosih group Getin Holding of the Idea Bank group in Romania, consisting of Idea :: Bank, Idea :: Leasing, Idea :: Broker de asigurări and Idea :: Investment. The acquisition documents were signed in June (...)