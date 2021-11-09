New ruling partners in Romania hope to have Govt. ready by Nov 18The three would-be ruling partners in Romania, which started negotiations on forming a new government on November 9, plan to have the new Executive endorsed by the lawmakers by November 18-19, according to the head of ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, Hotnews.ro reported. He said (...)
Share of electrified cars sold in Romania in Jan-Oct doubles to 12.8%The new car registrations in Romania edged up marginally by 0.7% in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period in 2020, to 90,048 units, according to the Romanian Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA). At the same time, the sales of electrified cars (...)
McKinsey estimates Romania could add 9% to GDP by investing in healthRomania could add an estimated USD 26 bln to the economy (9% of current GDP), and the overall disease burden could be reduced by 36% if powerfully investing in health, according to McKinsey Global Institute research. The country could achieve these by 2040, the study says. MGI researched what (...)
Romania launches large rolling stock auction under PNRRAfter it sealed a contract for 37 inter-regional trains with Alstom and scrapped another big contract for 40 regional trains, the Railway Reform Authority (AFR) launched another big auction for railway equipment needed for inter-regional routes. Specifically, AFR wants to buy 20 electric (...)
Softbinator Technologies announces acquisition before BVB listingRomanian software development company Softbinator Technologies (ticker symbol CODE) said it started the takeover procedures of WiseUp, a local software development company founded four years ago by George Diţă, Radu Diţă and Cristi Spiru. For this transaction, the company will use part of the RON (...)
Romanian fintech FLOWX.AI raises record USD 8.5 mln seed roundFLOWX.AI - an enterprise platform that enables banks and financial institutions with complex IT infrastructures to build fast, modern digital experiences unbounded from the limitations of their legacy systems - has raised USD 8.5 mln in their seed round. The round, which is one of the largest (...)