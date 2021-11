Penny Eyes 15% Higher Turnover, Of Almost RON5.5B, in 2021

Penny Eyes 15% Higher Turnover, Of Almost RON5.5B, in 2021. 2021 has topped initial expectations for Penny Romania, despite the pandemic and inflation that hurt companies in various fields, so that the retail is poised to see turnover go up by around 15%, to nearly RON5.5 billion, in line with ZF calculations based on information provided by the