Avon Sees Turnover Slide 20% in 2020, to RON373M, YOY. Cosmetics company Avon, one of the biggest players on Romania’s cosmetics market, reached turnover worth above RON373 million in 2020, down 20% against the pre-pandemic year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]