Medicover Romania Reports 40% Higher Turnover For Jan-Sept 2021

Medicover Romania Reports 40% Higher Turnover For Jan-Sept 2021. Sweden’s group Medicover, present for 26 years on the Romanian market, saw turnover rise by 40% in the first nine months of this year against the same period of 2020, translating into EUR126 million revenues. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]