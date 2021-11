FLOWX.AI Raises $8.5M In Seed Funding To Help Banks, Firms Build Modern Digital Systems

FLOWX.AI Raises $8.5M In Seed Funding To Help Banks, Firms Build Modern Digital Systems. FLOWX.AI, an enterprise platform that enables banks and financial institutions with complex IT infrastructures to build fast modern digital experiences unbounded from the limitations of their legacy systems – has raised $8.5 million in their seed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]