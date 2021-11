New Double Tree by Hilton Hotel to Open in Brasov in 2023

New Double Tree by Hilton Hotel to Open in Brasov in 2023. A new hotel of the Double Tree chain will open in Brasov in 2023. The hotel will have a capacity of 150 rooms and require EUR21 million investment, Mircea Draghici, managing director of ESH Hospitality Consulting said at a ZF conference, organized in partnership with Bucharest Real Estate Club (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]