McKinsey&Company: Better Health Could Add $26 Billion To Romanian Economy By 2040

McKinsey&Company: Better Health Could Add $26 Billion To Romanian Economy By 2040. McKinsey Global Institute estimates in a report that better health could add $26 billion to the Romanian economy by 2040, a 9% boost to GDP that translates into 0.4% faster growth every year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]