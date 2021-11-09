GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.589 following over 65.000 tests carried out nationwide in past 24 hours

As many as 7,589 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 65,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. As of Monday, 1,718,726 (...)