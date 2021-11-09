PwC: Car Sales In Romania Seen Up Just 0.7% In 2021, But Up Nearly 46% By 2024



Romania may record an increase of just 0.7% in sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in 2021, with 142,000 units sold, per an Autofacts report carried out by the PwC network at European level, based on IHS Markit data, but sales in the medium term could surpass the (...)