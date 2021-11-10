Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex to develop combined cycle power station in Valcea

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex, which operates two platforms in Burzesti and Ramnicu Valcea, purchased some assets from the bankrupt heat and power producer CET Govora for EUR 8.2 mln and plans to develop a combined cycle power station on the site. CET Govora is close to Ramnicu Valcea,