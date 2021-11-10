Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy and widens symmetric corridor

Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy and widens symmetric corridor. The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) upped the refinancing rate by 25bp to 1.75% in its November 9 meeting, surprising the market by an action milder than expected. The monetary tightening cycle began last month with another 25bp hike. But in addition to the 25bp hike, BNR decided (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]