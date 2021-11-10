Softbinator Technologies takes over WiseUp and announces the opening of an office in California in the first part of 2022



Softbinator Technologies takes over WiseUp and announces the opening of an office in California in the first part of 2022.

Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE), a Romanian software development company, specialized in the design, development, and launch of innovative products with local and international clients, announces the start of the procedures for taking over WiseUp, a local software product development (...)