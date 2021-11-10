 
November 10, 2021

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Modest retail development activity in the first 9 months of the year, consistent pipeline for 2022
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Modest retail development activity in the first 9 months of the year, consistent pipeline for 2022.

The development activity in the retail market has been modest in the first nine months of this year, with only three small projects delivered, but we have also seen new retailers and developers entering the Romanian market this year, according to the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate (...)

