Not many Romanians came back home last year. At most 196,000 Romanians returned home in 2020, out of which 83% are temporary migrants, according to the statistics office INS, Economica.net reported. The figure contrasts with the 1-1.3 million Romanians that allegedly came back home during the pandemic, estimated by Government officials. (...)