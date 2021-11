Morphosis Capital Enters Medical Aesthetics Market with Investment in Cronos Med Clinics Network

Morphosis Capital Enters Medical Aesthetics Market with Investment in Cronos Med Clinics Network. Morphosis Capital, a private equity fund with EUR50 million subscribed in Romanian SMEs, announced it clinched the investment in Cronos Med, in the wake of which it will forge a partnership with Constantin Stan, founder of the medical aesthetics clinics, and Andreea Berecleanu, a minority (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]