Vlad Alexandru and Cristina Sucu Invest over EUR1M in Games Arena

Vlad Alexandru and Cristina Sucu Invest over EUR1M in Games Arena. Vlad Alexandru and Cristina Sucu, two entrepreneurs owning two play spaces in Bucharest under the name of Kiddo Smartplay, are set to open the third such space, under the name of Hype Arena by Kiddo. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]