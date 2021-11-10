Constitution revision, tackled during negotiations for the formation of a new Government

Constitution revision, tackled during negotiations for the formation of a new Government. UDMR’s Kelemen: We didn’t go into detail, but we established that it’s time to revise the Constitution The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor (photo), stated, on Tuesday, that, during negotiations for the formation of a new Government, it was established (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]