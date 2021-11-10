Romanian private equity fund Morphosis Capital invests in leading chain of medical aesthetics clinics

Romanian private equity fund Morphosis Capital invests in leading chain of medical aesthetics clinics. Morphosis Capital Fund I, a private equity fund focused on Romanian SMEs, announced on November 10 that it closed an investment in Cronos Med, a leader in the medical aesthetics market. “The deal value is within the standard range of Morphosis Capital Fund I, between EUR 5 and 10 million. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]