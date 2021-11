Antitrust Body Clears Acquisition Of Ergo Insurance Companies In Romania By Signal Iduna

Antitrust Body Clears Acquisition Of Ergo Insurance Companies In Romania By Signal Iduna. Romania’s Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby life and health insurer Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigurare SA is acquiring insurance companies Ergo Asigurari SA and Ergo Asigurari de Viata SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]