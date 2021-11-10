ForMin Aurescu highlights in Washington that Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver program remains a high priority both on the bilateral and the European agenda



ForMin Aurescu highlights in Washington that Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver program remains a high priority both on the bilateral and the European agenda.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday with US Secretary of Homeland Security (SOHS) Alejandro Mayorkas, to discuss the inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waiver Program and the steps to be taken to achieve the goal. According to the Romanian Foreign (...)