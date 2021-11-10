Negotiations for PNL-PSD-UDMR government. PSD’s Grindeanu: We have come up with proposals to increase state revenues, first , ‘luxury’ tax



Negotiations for PNL-PSD-UDMR government. PSD’s Grindeanu: We have come up with proposals to increase state revenues, first , ‘luxury’ tax.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has made proposals to increase state revenues, including a “luxury” tax, during the negotiations on the government program, the party’s first deputy chair Sorin Grindeanu declared on Wednesday. “Negotiations continue on areas of activity. Today’s first meeting was (...)