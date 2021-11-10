Designer Christmas trees auctioned at Bucharest charity event in December

The 21st edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun), a charity event held annually in Romania, will take place on December 9 at the National Museum of Art of Romania in downtown Bucharest. This year's edition of the event aims to raise funds for projects that would