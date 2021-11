Pre-Emptive Rights Issued For Safetech Innovations’ Capital Increase To Be Traded On Nov 12-25

Pre-Emptive Rights Issued For Safetech Innovations’ Capital Increase To Be Traded On Nov 12-25. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday said the pre-emptive rights issued for the share capital increase carried out by Safetech Innovations (SAFE.RO) will start trading on Friday (November 12) under the ticker symbol SAFERO1. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]