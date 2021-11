C&W: 132,200 Sqm Of Office Space Delivered In Bucharest In 3Q/2021

C&W: 132,200 Sqm Of Office Space Delivered In Bucharest In 3Q/2021. New office project deliveries in capital Bucharest totaled 132,200 square meters between July and September 2021, the highest quarterly value ever recorded on the local market. In Jan-Sept 2021, the volume of new office spaces finalized stood at 178,200 sqm, per data from real estate consulting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]