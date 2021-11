Radisson Blu Brasov Hotel to Open in Early 2020 in Wake of EUR15M Investment

Radisson Blu Brasov hotel, developed by RaRa Hotels, part of RaRa Group controlled by Ramona Neamtu and Razvan Neamtu, is set to open in the first quarter of 2021, according to the hotel's representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]