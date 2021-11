Interstar Chim 2021 Turnover Set to Drop YoY But To Top 2019 Level

Interstar Chim 2021 Turnover Set to Drop YoY But To Top 2019 Level. 2021 will bring a turnover decline for Interstar Chim against the first pandemic year, as disinfectant demand declined, but the figure will go beyond the level of 2019, the last year before the pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]