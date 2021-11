Enel Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with over EUR1B Turnover, Up 6% YoY

Enel Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with over EUR1B Turnover, Up 6% YoY. Italy’s Enel, one of the biggest players on the domestic energy supply and distribution market with 3 million clients, in the first nine months of 2021 reached revenues of almost EUR1.1 billion, up 6% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]