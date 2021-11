Offices Underway for 18,000 Corporate Employees in Bucharest, but Supply Dwindling

Offices Underway for 18,000 Corporate Employees in Bucharest, but Supply Dwindling. Around 280,000 square meters of offices are under construction in capital Bucharest, an area fit for around 18,000 corporate employees taking into account a 15-square meter average per employee, compared with ten square meters before the Covid-19 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]