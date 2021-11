Dorna Medical Targets 10% Higher Turnover in 2021

Dorna Medical Targets 10% Higher Turnover in 2021. Suceava-based Dorna Medical, one of the five most dynamic companies in the healthcare sector, wants to grow by over 10% in 2021, which would take the company’s turnover to more than RON45 million this year, in line with ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]