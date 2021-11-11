Deloitte analysis: use of electricity to reduce greenhouse gases emissions in industry, buildings and transport can help achieve net zero ambitions



The progressive use of electricity emerges as the most efficient energy vector to achieve net zero ambitions, in particular, in fields such as industry, buildings and transport, as these sectors are the main causes of global greenhouse gases emissions, according to a Deloitte analysis quoted in the B20 Italy Energy & Resource Efficiency policy paper, for which Deloitte has been the knowledge partner. The policy paper was submitted by the Taskforce on Energy & Resource Efficiency within the Business20 (B20), the G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, before the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, which takes place between October 31 and November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.