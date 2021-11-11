Attila: The 43% COVID-19 vaccination coverage rate leaves Romania vulnerable to a new pandemic wave

Attila: The 43% COVID-19 vaccination coverage rate leaves Romania vulnerable to a new pandemic wave. Acting Minister of Health Cseke Attila said on Wednesday that the 43% COVID-19 vaccination coverage for people over 12 leaves Romania vulnerable to a new pandemic wave. Cseke told Digi 24 private broadcaster that although the number of cases has fallen recently, there is "huge pressure" on