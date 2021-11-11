Skanska and Holcim Romania Group announce their collaboration to accelerate sustainability in constructions

Skanska and Holcim Romania Group announce their collaboration to accelerate sustainability in constructions. Skanska, one of the biggest developers of sustainable office buildings and the Holcim Romania Group, one of the largest producers of building materials have announced earlier this week their strategic collaboration that aims to accelerate the transition to a greener built environment. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]