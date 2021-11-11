Oana Moraru – Helikon School founder and one of the most well-known education experts, Radu Savopol – founder 5 to go, Andra Pintican – founder Scoala de HR and Mihai Zant – Cofounder Careershift.ro are coming to FUN Bucharest, Vol. XI



Oana Moraru – Helikon School founder and one of the most well-known education experts, Radu Savopol – founder 5 to go, Andra Pintican – founder Scoala de HR and Mihai Zant – Cofounder Careershift.ro are coming to FUN Bucharest, Vol. XI.

Oana Moraru – Helikon School founder and one of the most well-known education experts, Radu Savopol – founder 5 to go coffee chain, Andra Pintican – founder Scoala de HR și Mihai Zant – cofounder Careershift.ro – are the speakers of the eleventh edition of FUN Bucharest. Their career stories... The (...)