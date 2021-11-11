PwC Autofacts: New passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales growth of only 0.7% expected in Romania in 2021



PwC Autofacts: New passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales growth of only 0.7% expected in Romania in 2021.

Romania could record an increase of only 0.7% in sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) this year, with 142,000 units sold, according to Autofacts report made by the PwC network at European level, based on IHS Markit data, but sales in the medium term could surpass... (...)