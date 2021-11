European Film Awards: Romanian director Radu Jude receives two nominations

European Film Awards: Romanian director Radu Jude receives two nominations. Director Radu Jude is nominated in two categories at this year's European Film Awards. He is nominated for the European Director award for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the film that earned him the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale. Jude is nominated in this category alongside Jasmila (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]