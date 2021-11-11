 
November 11, 2021

Health minister: Current Covid-19 vaccination coverage leaves Romania exposed to another pandemic wave
With a vaccination coverage of 43% among those older than 12, the country is exposed to another pandemic wave, acting health minister Cseke Attila explained in an interview with television station Digi24. “I don’t want to scare anyone, but today we have a 43% vaccination rate among those older (...)

