Agroland Agribusiness Reports 53% Higher Operating Revenue Of RON22.2M In Jan-Sept 2021

Agroland Agribusiness Reports 53% Higher Operating Revenue Of RON22.2M In Jan-Sept 2021. Agricultural company Agroland Agribusiness (AAB.RO), part of Agroland Group, on Thursday reported operating revenue of RON22.2 million for the first nine months of 2021, up 53% on the year, and a net profit of RON1.2 million, compared with RON282,317 in January-September 2020, per a stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]