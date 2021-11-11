President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit: China will stay committed to promoting win-win cooperation and contribute to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific



On November 11, 2021, President Xi Jinping, upon invitation, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Pursuing Sustainable Development in a Concerted Effort to Build an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future” at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video link in Beijing. Xi (...)