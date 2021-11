Works of Romanian artist Geta Brătescu featured in Berlin exhibition

Works of Romanian artist Geta Brătescu featured in Berlin exhibition. Thirty-one works of artist Geta Brătescu (1926-2018), from the collection of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), can be seen in the exhibition Understudies: I, Myself Will Exhibit Nothing, open at the KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin. The exhibition, curated by Iman Issa, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]