Neversea festival in Romania announces 2022 dates

Neversea festival in Romania announces 2022 dates. Neversea, the music festival taking place on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea, is scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10, 2022. The event was last held in 2019. It took a break in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Starting Thursday, fans can (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]