MedLife Group Signs Contract To Fully Acquire OncoCard Hospital Brasov

MedLife Group Signs Contract To Fully Acquire OncoCard Hospital Brasov. MedLife Group (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced in a stock market report on Thursday the resumption of the acquisition process of OncoCard Hospital Brasov, one of the most important diagnostic and oncological treatment centers in Romania, by signing (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]