Bucharest Stock Exchange Net Profit Plunges 37% YoY To RON5.5M In Jan-Sept 2021. The Bucharest Stock Exchange said in its financial report on Thursday that its net profit stood at RON5.53 million in the first nine months of 2021, down 37% from RON8.76 million in the year-earlier period, with a net margin of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]