GCS: 5,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths, of which 15 previous, reported in past 24hrs



Over the past 24 hours there were registered 5,416 new cases of persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 318 deaths were reported, out of which 15 occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. “According to the data with the CNCCI on (...)