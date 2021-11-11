GCS: 5,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths, of which 15 previous, reported in past 24hrs



GCS: 5,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths, of which 15 previous, reported in past 24hrs.

Over the past 24 hours there were registered 5,416 new cases of persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 318 deaths were reported, out of which 15 occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. â€œAccording to the data with the CNCCI on (...)