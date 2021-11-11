€ 30,000 funding to amplify your social impact, in the Startarium 4GOOD business accelerator

€ 30,000 funding to amplify your social impact, in the Startarium 4GOOD business accelerator. 4GOOD, Startarium’s latest program for social entrepreneurs and NGOs, is a business accelerator offering EUR 30,000 in funding. In addition to financial support, 4GOOD includes 9 months of mentoring, consulting and training in finding and implementing the impact scaling strategy. Registrations (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]