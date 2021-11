Law Firm Filip & Company Assists Electrica In Contracting RON750M Loan

Law Firm Filip & Company Assists Electrica In Contracting RON750M Loan. Law firm Filip & Company has assisted Electrica (EL.RO), one of the main actors on the energy supply and distribution market in Romania, in contracting a loan worth EUR750 million from Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]