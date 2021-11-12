Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to nominate next prime minister on November 12

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to nominate next prime minister on November 12. The Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) agreed on the most delicate elements of the ruling strategy - higher pensions and minimum statutory wage and the anti-COVID measures but failed to agree over the nomination of a prime minister. Acting prime minister Florin Citu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]