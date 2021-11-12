MedLife confirms ongoing takeover of major oncology hospital in Brasov

MedLife confirms ongoing takeover of major oncology hospital in Brasov. MedLife Medical System, the leader of Romania's private medical services market, announced it completed the acquisition of 100% of OncoCard Hospital Brașov, one of the most important diagnostic and oncological treatment centers in Romania. The oncology hospital in Brasov was established on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]