Romgaz Hits RON1.16B Net Profit in First 9 Months of 2021, Up 23% from Year-Earlier Period

Romgaz Hits RON1.16B Net Profit in First 9 Months of 2021, Up 23% from Year-Earlier Period. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), the Romanian state’s most valuable listed company, ended the first nine months of 2021 with net profit worth RON1.16 billion, up 23% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]